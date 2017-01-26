Revealed: Release Date Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chanda Mama Door Ke

Here’s When Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chanda Mama Door Ke Is Going To Release

Sushant Singh Rajput is a busy man after delivering one of the superhit films of 2016, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Sushant is almost wrapping up the last schedule of his next release opposite Kirti Sanon, Raabta.

After putting in 11 months of training for the Dhoni biopic, Sushant Singh Rajput is now prepping for Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan‘s space adventure, Chanda Mama Door Ke which rolls out mid-2017.

The makers of the movie have already announced the release date of the movie. It is exactly a year from today. It is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2018.

As quoted to a leading daily, Sanjay said, “We are releasing our film on Republic Day next year. This film is of such scale that it needs that kind of a window for its release. It’s perfect because it is a Friday and we’ll get the long weekend. It’s the kind of films that should be released either during Republic or Independence Day.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has made a marvelous journey from the small screen to the big screen, plays an astronaut in the film which is touted as the first space film of Bollywood.

“The role would require me to acquire the flying skills of a pilot. I begin training on the jet flight simulator this week. They artificially recreate the environment of an aircraft. Later, I’ll start training with space simulators. I’d also want to experience flying in zero gravity,” the actor, who made his debut in Kai Po Che (2013), was quoted saying in an interview earlier.

Maybe announcing dates even before the film goes on floor is going to be a trend to avoid clashes at box-office like the Raees-Kaabil clash!!