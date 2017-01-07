Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon Holiday Picture Go VIRAL!

Love stories blooming on sets of films are reportedly more often than not. Especially between two young stars who are single and good looking. Some other times it is a matter of just publicity for the film and the rumours of them being alleged couple dies down almost instantly.The young couple in question here are Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon who will be seen together in the upcoming Bollywood film called Raabta.

Since Sushant broke up with his longtime girlfriend, TV actress Ankita Lokhande, his romance with Kriti has been feeding the gossip mills. Buzz is that love blossomed between the two actors on the sets of Raabta.

It was being reported that the rumoured lovebirds spent New Year together in London. Now, a photo has emerged on social media that seems to confirm these reports. Kriti and Sushant can be seen having fun in London.

Recently, Kriti refuted stories of her dirty-dancing with Sushant at designer Manish Malhotra‘s 50th birthday bash and maintained that Sushant was a “really good friend” and that they were not in a relationship.

Directed by producer turned director, Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is slated to hit the cinemas on February 10.