Sushant Singh Rajput Leads Sanjay Leela Bhansali Support In The Most Creative Way!

Sushant Singh Rajput has been in the news lately for lending his support to film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali against the unwarranted assault on the sets of Padmavati in Rajasthan.

In a time, where majority BTown celebs are joining forces and lending support to the film maker, it was young actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who went one step ahead and who’s protest made the most noise.

The actor, showed his creative side and came up with by far the most innovative means of lending support, using the social media tool to its maximum best potential.

Sushant who connected with the incident via his surname ‘Rajput‘ as a similarity with the group of miscreants from the Rajput Karni Sena , condemned the act as shameful and removed his surname ‘Rajput‘ from Twitter temporarily to stand up for the director and also to ascertain that he does not represent people who use violence to express their disapproval and call themselves the true representatives of the “Rajputs.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This means of support was rather fresh, and generated a lot of eye balls. With some trolling the actor, while others applauded the across courage and out of box thinking.

By exuding an inventive means of support, Sushant further showcased that he is one actor on the block who has both, the wit and knack of putting forth his point of view.

Sushant has indeed made good use of social media to reach out to his followers, creating awareness on the subject and conveying a strong message that Indians would continue to suffer if their identities revolved around their surnames.

This has definitely been a very different way of protesting and Sushant has smartly managed to create a solid impact to change the mindset of the common man.

The assault on Sanjay Leela Bhansali has left the film fraternity thoroughly shocked and upset and it is strikingly refreshing to see a youth icon like Sushant standing up for the filmmaker and his right to film-making, hoping to bring about positive change.

Also Watch Video: Kriti Sanon And Many Bollywood Celebs At Sushant Singh Rajput’s Grand Birthday Bash