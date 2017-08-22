Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts To Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Making Her Bollywood Debut!

Sushant Singh Rajput reacts to ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande making Bollywood debut alongside Kangana Ranaut.

As we all know, television hotty Ankita Lokhande is back in action with her much talked about Bollywood debut. Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita, who rose to fame with television serial Pavitra Rishta, is all set for her Bollywood debut alongside Kangana Ranaut. The diva has got a big break as Jhalkaribai to Kangana Ranaut’s historical drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. The actress is currently prepping up for her debut and is being trained in sword fighting with Hollywood action director Nick Powell.

While Ankita’s big debut is awaited, ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about her debut at the recently held event. The ‘Raabta’ actor was asked about what he has to say about Ankita Lokhande’s Bollywood debut. We thought Sushant might get irritated to this question but he was very casual and this time it was a calm reaction.

Sushant Singh Rajput replied, “Joh bhi Bollywood mein debut kar raha hai, bohat hi talented hai…sabko all the best (whoever is making Bollywood debut, they all are talented and wish all the best to everyone)”

Just recently, Ankita in an interview Ankita stated that she being referred as Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex is quite annoying her. The Pavitra Rishta actress also added that she has her own identity and that she will start shooting for her first Bollywood film, which everyone should focus on.

Well, Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for six years before they parted ways early last year. Since then, the duo has avoided coming together for any occasion. In fact, the duo is no more in talking terms. Asked Ankita if she is still in touch with Sushant, she had replied, “I never spoke about anyone; won’t talk about it now also.”

