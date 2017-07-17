Sushant Singh Rajput Receives Backlash From Twitter Over Shahid Kapoor Controversy!

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting trolled for his recent tweet during the IIFA Awards.

Sushant Singh Rajput is an excellent actor and has paved his way in Bollywood on his own. The actor must not have given super hits but he has been appreciated for his acting. Rajput’s recent release Raabta did not fare well at the box-office. Yet, his role as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the movie ‘M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story’ got him accolades all over from Bollywood.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor was nominated in the category of Best Actor Award at IIFA 2017 which was held last evening. Though his acting skills are commendable, he did not get the award. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor received the award for his acting in the movie Udta Punjab. Just some minutes later, after Shahid got the award, Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted:”@iifa hahahaha.”



Soon after, hate-comments started coming up for the actor. Twitterati started trolling the actor with humiliating tweets. A Twitter user wrote: “Bro @itsSSR is upset bcoz he does not win the best actor at @IIFA ….Shahid wins the best actor.”

Bro @itsSSR is upset becoz he does not win the best actor at @IIFA ….shahid wins the best actor — Sidd Yusuf 😆😆😆 (@SiddYusuf3) July 16, 2017

Another Twitterati wrote: “He is laughing at IIFA for not getting the best actor award..ek mauka mila tha wo bhi gaya..”

ROFL Ye Le 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Silent Ho Ja Warna 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xvUyaTauXi — King Of Chittor 👑🗡 (@rahul_narwar) July 16, 2017

Catch it if you can..😝😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P4y1r4bWup — AnuRag TriVedi 👑🗡️ (@AnuragTrivedi21) July 16, 2017

Twitterati is making fun of the actor’s unacceptance for failure. Though a source said that it had nothing to do with not getting the award. He said, “Sushant’s tweet had nothing to do with the awards. It was simply an expression of having a successful graduation from a background dancer, to now being an actor performing at the very same award function.

Infact the tweet was posted right after Sushant’s performance and had no relevance to the award ceremony. As opposed to the speculation, not getting an award doesn’t affect Sushant as he is very secure as an actor.” Whatever be the reason for Sushant’s behaviour, he is in a big problem now, though.

Watch Video : Rumored Couple Kriti Sanon And Sushant Singh Rajput Departs For IIFA 2017 New York