Twitterati Slam Sushant Singh Rajput For Taking A Dig At Sourav Ganguly After M.S Dhoni Heroics!

Sushant Singh Rajput takes a dig at Sourav Ganguly in support of M.S Dhoni.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who received immense praise for his last film, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story, recently took a dig at former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. The actor took a dig after Indian Cricketer M.S Dhoni fuelled his the Rising Pune Supergiant team to a thrilling last-ball win against defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Saturday.

Sushant then took a dig at Ganguly’s statement on Dhoni. Ganguly had said that he does not think that Dhoni is a good Twenty20 player anymore. “I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly had told India Today.

However, Sushant was not happy with Saurav Ganguly’s this statement and hit back with cryptic Twitter posts. Sushant, who portrayed Dhoni in the 2016 biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ hit back without naming Ganguly.

The actor tweeted, “Dhoni is not a …. ” what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!!”

His earlier tweet reads, “The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set. It’s a matter of time ¬ hope his bat will answer.”

However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweets did not go well among the users on social media.

@RajkumariJessy @itsSSR but u didn’t heard his full cmnt @SGanguly99 is one who always defended dhoni bt ye ssr dhoni ke nam ka fayda le rha — Aditya #rohit sharma (@raiaditya999) April 23, 2017

@itsSSR respect legends like ganguly…ek film mein dhoni bane ho…cricket ke baare mein kuch pata nhi hai…dada ne inida ko uthaya — PIYUSH BAJAJ (@piyushbajaj23) April 23, 2017

@itsSSR biopic bananeke baad boht ud rha tu — Partha Mukherjee (@viratian_partha) April 23, 2017

@itsSSR Bhai tu Dhoni ki acting kiya tha.. ab role k bahar aaja.. next biopic Ramesh Powar ki hai 😹😹 — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) April 23, 2017

@itsSSR Aukat me reh don’t utter a single word against ganguly.

Saala movie me bat kya pakad liya cricketer samaj rha h apne aapko.. — Yogesh Rana (@YogeshRana3) April 22, 2017

@itsSSR

Tera kya aukaat hai be

Biopic kya tha na ms ka..

Pata nhi kya tujhko kisne MS ko chance diya..

Kisne no3 me vejha

Kisne suprt kra — Partha Mukherjee (@viratian_partha) April 23, 2017

@DebitaraDutta @SinghManjeet67 @KailashSam1 @itsSSR @SGanguly99 He ws d 1 who made team India in dat bad tym.n sushant u fool taunting him!! — Debaleena De (@debaleena_EF) April 23, 2017

@itsSSR And see who is talking about Dada? A 5 films old average actor taking a dig at an International Cricket legend like @SGanguly99 ! Huh! 😂😂 — Debitara Dutta (@DebitaraDutta) April 23, 2017

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput has geared up for the release of his upcoming film Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon. Directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar, and Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is all set to release on June 9, 2017.