Twitterati Slam Sushant Singh Rajput For Taking A Dig At Sourav Ganguly After M.S Dhoni Heroics!

Sushant Singh Rajput takes a dig at Sourav Ganguly in support of M.S Dhoni.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who received immense praise for his last film, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story, recently took a dig at former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. The actor took a dig after Indian Cricketer M.S Dhoni fuelled his the Rising Pune Supergiant team to a thrilling last-ball win against defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Saturday.

Sushant then took a dig at Ganguly’s statement on Dhoni. Ganguly had said that he does not think that Dhoni is a good Twenty20 player anymore. “I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly had told India Today.

However, Sushant was not happy with Saurav Ganguly’s this statement and hit back with cryptic Twitter posts. Sushant, who portrayed Dhoni in the 2016 biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ hit back without naming Ganguly.

The actor tweeted, “Dhoni is not a …. ” what did you say ?? Wonder where are the Experts now. Proud of you mahi!!”

His earlier tweet reads, “The fact that Dhoni is so harshly scrutinised shows his class &the standard he has set. It’s a matter of time &not hope his bat will answer.”

However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweets did not go well among the users on social media.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput has geared up for the release of his upcoming film Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon. Directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar, and Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is all set to release on June 9, 2017.

