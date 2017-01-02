Sushant Singh Rajput Thinks Befikre Isn’t His Cup Of Tea!

We have often heard about the entertainment industry’s frictions over dating exes or because somebody has snatched a project from another, even replaced them. Recently bollywood witnessed a rivalry brewing between two hot, handsome, and supremely talented actors. Yes! We are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh.

The buzz suggested that the equation between the two actors turned sour when the project Befikre was handed over to Ranveer Singh. There were reports which claimed that Ranveer’s role was previously offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. What came as a surprise was Sushant’s response to the rumour.

Speaking about the rumour that Befikre was earlier offered to him, Sushant cleared the air by stating,

“Let me clear it once and for all. I was never offered Befikre. But had I been offered, I wouldn’t have done it. I know it’s easier to decide after the results are out but I have a reason. If the same production house is offering me a niche film like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), I would do it because Dibakar Banerjee (director) has a different interpretation of the old classic; and I would do a Paani where Shekhar Kapur (film-maker) will be raising a very important and immediate issue…”

Ranveer Singh’s Befikre grabbed the audience’s eyeballs because of its take on modern day romance. Adding on to the Befikre angle, he elaborated further as to what according to him was wrong with the film, he said,

“If Befikre was representing the new-age youth of India and romance as what it was claiming, it would have been great irrespective of the box-office numbers. But unfortunately, it didn’t do that and hence I would not be interested. I am not suggesting that films should only reflect reality (like Pink, Neerja or Dhoni biopic.) They could also be fanciful films like The Jungle Book (2016), which was also very popular. But it’s extremely important to know and then claim what you have made.It’s a wonderful new India, and it is reflecting in the way we are bridging the gap between our ‘hits’ and ‘good’ films.”

We hope that all the differences between the actors and the cold war come to an end!