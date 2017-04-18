Suspense Leaked: Prabhas Has Another Shocking Role In Baahubali: The Conclusion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prabhas who was allegedly going to play double roles in the final part of Baahubali will now be seen playing a triple role.

This was supposed to be a surprise for the fans but sadly it’s all out. The dish has been spoiled.

Apart from playing the father-son role of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, the actor is playing another character, which is Dharmendra Baahubali. So not one or two, it’s three.

Prabhas will be managing three roles all together in a movie that he has been taking lead of, since ‘The Beginning.’ We wonder how hard it must have been for Prabhas to manage three different characters all together. Its like Prabhas is handling an entire family tree on his shoulders. The son, father and now the grand father as well.

Prabhas is taking over Bollywood since his first appearance in Baahubali. The actor is now set to work on something entirely different from a role like Baahubali, something which is not mythical, something which is away from a religious character and he is set to show us his new avatar.

He has increased his fan followings over 10 times, especially among females. In the entire country, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is the most awaited movie that we all are looking forward to. As the first part, this shall be another hit at the box office.

The trailer has received over a 100 million views on YouTube and fans have gone crazy, Prabhas’ fans are dying for this and they will do anything to watch this movie, no matter what schedules they must be having. Such is the response!

The movie is going to run for 2hrs and 50 minutes unlike the rest that we have these days, That proper film it is! Almost.. three hours.

The film has recently been in the new facing protests by pro-Kannada groups as they are demanding Satyagraha for the remarks that he made on Kannadigas during the Cauvery row. We shall see where this goes.

The film is Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, Magnum Opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in side roles.

The film will release worldwide only in IMAX on April 28. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will release over a mere number of 6500 screens across the country, which makes it the first film with such a big release in the history of Indian cinema.

