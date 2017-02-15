Did Taapsee Pannu Get Her Fan A Role On Running Shaadi?

Running Shaadi starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh is releasing on February 17, 2017. Lately there have been a lot of buzz about the movie and the characters. Makers are bringing a completely new concept to the audience through Running Shaadi.

The entire movie was filmed in Amritsar and some interiors of Punjab. While shooting for this movie Taapsee came across a fan who followed her all the way from Hyderabad and landed up being on the shoot of the movie in Punjab. Taapsee was taken aback by the gesture but it was soon after she realised the fan meant no harm.

When Taapsee noticed this she and director Amit Roy met the fan and spoke to him for a while. After the meeting, Taapsee requested Amit if he could have a small role in the movie. Accepting the fact that he was not one of the scary fans they decided to give him a small role in the movie.

Running Shaadi is a romcom film. The concept of the film is of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married. The film is produced by Shoojit Sircar and Crouching Tiger Motion Pictures. The film stars Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu and Arsh Bajwa.

