Taapsee Pannu And Kartik Aaryan Pair Up!

Taapsee Pannu and Kartik Aryan to gear up for their next.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has been revolving around a lot of news off late in regards to the main leads of the movie. Initially, John Abraham was going to be the lead in the film who is now replaced by the Kartik Aaryan as per the latest news doing the rounds. Also about the lady in the film, it was been offered to Tamannah Bhatia and now been said that Taapsee Pannu is roped in for this film and going to be replacing Tamannah.

Now, if Kartik is going to be seen with Taapsee Pannu it is definitely going to make headlines again as both these actors come from a very different background and seeing them both together on one big screen it going to be a cherry on the cake. The film is said to be a thriller based on a diamond heist and will be directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Rajkumar Gupta.

