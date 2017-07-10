Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Telugu Director K Raghavendra Rao

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently featured on East India Comedy, a stand-up comedy show and talked about breaking stereotypes in the film industry.

Taapsee Pannu is a critically acclaimed actress known for her roles in various Bollywood movies. She is also outspoken and talks about every discrimination that an actress faces in Bollywood. Recently, the actress was invited to East India Comedy and as she is witty and intelligent at the same time, she had a great time with the hosts.

On the show, the actress talked about the salary differences between the actors and actresses. She even said that female characters are not made strong enough as the male characters. Taapsee even talked about her image back in South. She said, “In the South, they think I can only pull off glamorous roles. When they saw ‘Pink’ and ‘(Naam) Shabana’, they were like, oh, she can even act.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Later on, one of the hosts on the show mentioned South India’s fascination with the navel. Taapsee was on it again, humouring the moment. She said, “If I knew about this in my research before I’d gone to the South I would’ve worked on my navel. I clearly didn’t. The first day, they started with a song itself. And they are shooting a song which is the obsession over midriff.”

Further, she indirectly mentioned director K Raghavendra Rao saying, “The director who launched me is known to have the Midas touch in terms of launching actresses. He has launched Sridevi, Jayasudha at that point.So it was his 105th movie with me.”

She talked about the first song she shot and even mentioned that a coconut was thrown at her midriff. She recalled, “I saw Sridevi’s and others’ videos. Everyone had flowers and fruits thrown at them. My turn came and I don’t know, maybe I was not prepared as I told you, they threw a coconut at me. I don’t know what is so sensuous about a coconut hitting my midriff.” The guys on the show played the video of the song and before the video started Taapsee told them not to judge her by the video.

Everyone had a great time and surely Taapsee is and awesome entertainer and a phenomenal actress. Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be next seen in Judwaa 2. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez and will release on September 29. Also, she will be returning to Telugu cinema after two years with the movie Anando Brahma, a horror comedy.

Watch Video Here :