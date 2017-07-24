Taapsee Pannu Replaces Katrina Kaif As The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Brand

A leading brand announced that it has roped in Taapsee Pannu as its new face. Taapsee who has been on career heights with back to back movies, endorsements and event spotting, has become the most sought out face in the industry.

The actress has replaced Katrina Kaif who was previously the face for this brand. Taapsee Pannu had previously replaced Kangana for a well known hair care brand and due to her immense popularity and global fan following, Taapsee is becoming the first choice for endorsements now.

It is needless to say that the ‘Pink’ actress’s has added another feather in her cap after becoming the face of this brand. Waiting to know who is the next brand to take her on board or moreover who is the next actress to be replaced?

