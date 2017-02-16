Taare Zameen Par Child Actor Darsheel Safary Makes His Comeback In Quickie!

Whoa! Darsheel Safary is all grown up. Do you remember him?

Darsheel Safary was ten years old when he had given a brilliant performance in Aamir Khan starrer film Taare Zameen Par. His performance in the National award winning film truly touched our heart.

Darsheel was the star of the film, we just can’t forget his cute bunny teeth.

Darsheel Safary is all grown up now. He looks completely transformed. He will be starring in a teenage love story. The film is called Quickie.

The poster looks intriguing. It has Darsheel Safari in a cool funky hairdo and a goatee, with a quirky expression. The first thing was where are his bunny teeth? now you see, they are gone!.

Dasrsheel’s confused expression on the poster has an interesting caption, “no buffering, no suffering”. The poster has many words which are used by teenagers.

Besides Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary has starred as a child actor in Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon, Midnight’s Children, also participated in reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

The movie titled ‘Quickie’ is directed by Pradip Atluri. The movie is produced by Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyaya.

We are very excited to watch Darsheel Safary in Quickie as he is all grown up now.

