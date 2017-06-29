Tabu Blames This Bollywood Actor For Her Single Status And Guess Why!

The beautiful actress who is still single finally reveals the reason behind her being single.

Tabu is a very talented actress and is credited for portraying different characters in various movies. Although the actress is very talented and beautiful, she has never decided to marry or settle down. The phenomenal actress has never admitted the reasons for being single. But, this time the actress revealed the name of the actor who is responsible for her singlehood.

Recently, when the actress was talking to Mumbai Mirror she revealed that Ajay Devgn is the man because of whom she was still single. She said, “Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years, and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies, and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”

Both the actors have been great friends since they were very young. Though she was supposed to talk about her role in the upcoming movie, Golmaal Again, she revealed this when questioned about the bond she and Ajay share.

Tabu even told that now she has assigned Ajay as her matchmaker, and said, “I told him the other day to please find me a boy to marry. But jokes aside, our relationship has grown because we have worked so much with each other,” She goes on to say that among all the actors she has worked with, she finds Ajay the most reliable and can count on him. Tabu further says she and Ajay share a “unique relationship and an unconditional affection”.

While on the work front, Tabu and Ajay Devgn will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming movie, Golmaal Again. Reportedly, both the actors won’t be paired together in the movie. But, they are stated to romance each other in a film directed by Luv Ranjan.

