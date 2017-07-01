When Tanuj Virwani Snorted Milk Powder For His Role In Inside Edge!

Tanuj Virwani’s sneak peak in the trailer of Excel Media & Entertainment and Amazon’s Original web series titled Inside Edge has been very well received. The show that has been created by Karan Anshuman gives an insight into the world of cricketing.

Although, Tanuj’s character in the show is that of a star player who is a drug addict. An interesting piece of anecdote that we got to learn is that the actor’s role involved snorting a lot of substance on screen. For same, the actor resorted to snorting milk powder for all the sequences.

Tanuj used to snort the milk powder atleast 15-20 times a day! The actor took the cue from watching movies on how one snorts substance. It was amusing on sets in between shorts, the co-stars used to blast into laughter.

The promo showcases Tanuj Virwani as a hotshot batsman and star cricketer.It further gives an insight into Tanuj Virwani aka Vayu Raghavan’s life, his attitude towards the game, his fan following etc.Tanuj definitely has easily imbibed the nuances of star cricketer and has done justice to his character which can be seen in the promo

Tanuj will be seen playing a lot of cricket. For Tanuj, who has always been passionate about cricket, this is a dream role. He has been through a rigorous training camp which also helped him bond with his co-stars (teammates in the series ).