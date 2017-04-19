Team Bang Baja Baarat Comes Together For Love Per Square Foot!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sumeet Vyas, Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar who were a part of the super hit Tv mini-series ‘Bang Baja Baarat’ have come together once again for Ronnie Screwvala’s comeback film ‘Love Per Square Foot’.

Bang Baja Baarat was directed by Anand Tiwari and was written by the Permanent Roommates breakout star Sumeet Vyas along with Anand Tiwari. The hit Tv series also had Angira Dhar in its lead role.

Both the Tv series had been a super hit upon its release and was loved by the audience’s all over.

Now all of them are coming together once again for Love Per Square Foot which is an upcoming romantic comedy film of 2017.

This will be the first time when Vicky Kaushal will be seen in an romantic film as the actor has been known for his intense roles.

Love Per Square foot tells the story of a boy and girl’s adventure of finding a house in Mumbai.

Presented by RSVP, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, co produced by Still and Still Moving Pictures, ‘Love Per Square Foot’ is directed by Anand Tiwari, The film features Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in lead roles.