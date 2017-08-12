Team ‘Fukrey’ Returned To Mark The Launch Of Their Teaser

The Team of Fukrey consisting of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani regrouped last evening to mark the arrival of the teaser of ‘Fukrey Returns’.

At a special preview of the teaser, the Fukrey team not only recreated their magic but also gave a sense of Deja vu as they exhibited their infectious energy.

The Fukrey team came together to mark the commencement of their upcoming journey of ‘Fukrey Returns’ which is a sequel to 2013 release ‘Fukrey’.

While the prequel turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office nearly 4 years ago, the makers gave a sneak peek into the upcoming installment of the franchise.

The teaser of ‘Fukrey Returns’ was met with much laughter and cheer, with the content being touted as a joyride of emotions.

The teaser indeed sparked fireworks lightening our faces with joy witnessing the fun journey of the Fukras who are again on the run, and this time even the entire Delhi isn’t enough for them to hide for cover.

It would be interesting to know will Choocha’s gifted powers save them or will they fall prey to Bholi’s vengeance. The teaser will definitely get the audience hooked to witness who will have the last laugh?

Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjyot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of ‘Fukrey’ further.

The teaser screams out and out entertainment churning the excitement for the film all the more.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Fukrey Returns’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8th December 2017.

