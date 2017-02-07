Team Judwaa Celebrates On Twin Occasion

It’s a happy coincidence for David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala as they commence the shoot for Judwaa 2.

Judwaa 2 shoot commences in the same week as the original Judwaa completes 20 years of its release.

The hit director-producer jodi, who gave Hindi cinema audiences Judwaa – the cult comedy with Salman Khan in a double role 20 years ago – is back on the set to shoot for its sequel. And this time around, Varun Dhawan will play the twin roles.

Sajid, who is known in industry circles for never forgetting a special date or occasion, had made big plans for the day.

A source from the unit says, “Sajid bhai got the entire cast and crew together to be a part of this celebration.“ As someone who respects family values, he got his mom and children to give the mahurat clap first day of the shoot.

On his part, David got nostalgic about his enjoyable journey with Salman. However, the doting dad is now looking forward to directing son Varun in the second installment.

While Salman had wooed Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the original, Dhawan Jr will serenade Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the sequel, which releases on September 29. Like always, Sajid has roped in an interesting and fresh cast this time too, making Judwaa 2 one of the most awaited films of the year.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Judwaa 2, Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to release on the 29th of September this year.