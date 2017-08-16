The Teaser Of Fukrey Returns Release Recently And Left The Audiences Tickling!

Unlike usual press meets, the Fukrey Returns team in an innovative strategy went live on Facebook.

Team Fukrey consisting of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh took to social media to interact with the audience.

Over a live video session, the Fukrey stars took to answering their audience’s questions, however, they had a unique question posed to them by none other than Katrina Kaif.

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress was left baffled spotting the presence of a tiger in the Fukrey Returns teaser.

Katrina Kaif wrote, “There is a Tiger in the there too!, what’s his story? #TigerZindaHaiInFukreyReturns”

The unique query was met with mind boggling responses by Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

In a witty response, Pulkit Samrat aka Hunny said,”Usmein Tiger Zinda hai ismein Zinda Tiger hai.”

Choocha aka Varun Sharma added, “Yes, of course, there is a Tiger also there is a Tigress (Richa) who eats us up.”

Richa Chadda aka Bholi Punjaban said, “We believe in Sharing, so we shared our Tiger with them”

While Manjot Singh aka Lali concluded,”It’s a suspense you’ll know on 8th December.”

The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjyot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of ‘Fukrey’ further.

The teaser screams out and out entertainment churning the excitement for the film all the more.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Fukrey Returns’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8th December 2017.