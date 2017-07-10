Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Wants To Date Deepika Padukone? His Ex-Girlfriend REVEALS!

Deepika Padukone is the one whom the star tennis player Novak Djokovic would want to date!

The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone rules over the hearts of many. She is flawlessly beautiful and an amazing actress. Maybe that is the reason why she has got such a huge fan following. All of us that she is allegedly dating the actor Ranveer Singh. But it has come as a surprise to everyone that a star tennis player would want to date her!

The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic’s alleged ex-girlfriend Natasa Bekvalac has revealed that the ace player would be happy dating the B-town beauty Deepika. According to a report of Daily Mail, she says, “Novak Djokovic would be far happier dating Bollywood film star Deepika Padukone.”

Although now married to Jelena, Novak was linked to Natasa back in the years 2011 to 2014. He married his current wife Jelene in the year 2014. The Serbian pop star Natasa has always denied her link-up reports with the tennis player.

It was last year in March when the actress DP was snapped with Novac outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. The foreign media could not recognise the famous celeb and mentioned her just as Novak’s female companion’ in their reports!

When Deepika’s fan reacted furiously at this on Twitter, the foreign media took a note of it and made the necessary changes.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress was in LA at that time as she was shooting for her debut Hollywood venture ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project ‘Padmavati’. Apart from DP, the period drama also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film is expected to release in the festive season of Diwali, this year.

