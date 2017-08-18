First Photos Of Riya Sen’s Wedding With Shivam Tewari Is Finally Out!

Bollywood actress Riya Sen has been away from the limelight for a while now. The actress, who is missing from the big screen for a very long time, is back in the news. The Apna Sapna Money Money actor, who is gearing up to be a part of ALTBalaji’s new web-series Ragini MMS 2.2, gets married to her longtime boyfriend. Riya Sen tied the knot with her boyfriend Shivam Tewari today attended by only close friends and family members.

Earlier during an interview, when Riya’s mother Moon Moon Sen was asked the type of man her daughters should marry, she had jokingly said, “Good looks matter the most to Riya. Money is not important for them as they don’t realize its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else.”

A couple of months back, Riya Sen was in the news over her bold photo shoot. The Bengali beauty, who has never shied away from going bold, broke the Internet with her sizzling photo shoot pictures in the bikini.

Riya’s big screen debut was 1999 Tamil film Taj Mahal while Style marked her Bollywood debut. Riya, who comes from a family of actors including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen, began her acting career in 1991 as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. Not many know but she rose to fame when she performed in Falguni Pathak’s 1998 music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of sixteen.

Not much is known about Riya’s husband. Meanwhile, here are Riya Sen’s few clicks with her husband Shivam Tewari: