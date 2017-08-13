These 10 Bollywood Controversies Turned Into A National Debate

The Bollywood industry is full of controversies and it does not take much time for them to turn into a national affair!

Our country loves films and even more love the film stars. Everything related to the film stars, whether it has got anything to do with a film or not, becomes news. People just love to know about the personal lives of the Bollywood celebs and express their personal opinions on the same.

Just seven months of this year have passed and we already have an ample amount of controversies from the B-town this year. What was interesting to watch was that they did not remain a B-town controversy, but turned into a national debate.

From body shaming of actresses to the nepotism debate, here are the 10 controversies of this year:

1. The Nepotism Debate: It all started on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan where the actress Kangana Ranaut called the filmmaker a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. It was just enough to spark the debate, which has now become a national topic of discussion. Other celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan also joined the debate later.