These 10 Talented Musicians Share Their All Time Favourite Monsoon Songs!

This is the season of love and beautiful weather all around, yes Monsoon seasons are the best season to have a hot cup of tea and good couple that with the perfect music, it’s a combination everyone craves! If on a rainy day you a stuck in terrible traffic, there only one escape from it is your favorite song playing on the radio. Basically, music is one thing that makes everything turn better and the entire credit goes to your favorite singers. Let’s have a look at our favorite singer’s favorite songs this monsoon season.