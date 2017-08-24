Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Revealed About Their First Date Together

In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had talked about their first date together!

It has been 7 years that the Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have parted ways with each other. Still, they remain one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the industry. Although now separated, an interview of the two is trending in which they had spoken about their love story.

In an interview given to People magazine, the actors had revealed how they had first met each other. They even spilled beans on their first date together.

Ranbir and Deepika had made their Bollywood debuts in the same year, i.e. 2007. In fact, their first films Saawariya and Om Shanti Om had clashed at the box-office. They had the same make-up artists, Bharat and Dorris.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actress had said that Dorris told her about Ranbir and also that he is a very sweet person and she should meet him. It was Dorris only who had invited Ranbir while she was hanging out with Deepika. Recalling the day, the actress had said, “That’s when we first spoke and exchanged numbers. A few days later, almost around the same time (July 2007), he asked me out for lunch. He came and picked me up and we went to Celini at Grand Hyatt (Mumbai) for lunch.”

That’s when their relationship picked up the gear and they started meeting each other frequently. The actor, in his interview, could even describe Deepika’s look on their first date. He said, “I clearly remember she was wearing a white ganji and white linen pants. She had her hair tied up in a bun.”

They are indeed not dating each other now, but they still continue to be good friends with each other. The ex-couple, after their break up, has even worked in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.