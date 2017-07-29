This Throwback Video Of Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt From Dus Ka Dum Will Leave You Nostalgic!

Birthday special, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s this video will take a trip down the memory lane

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 58th birthday today and wife Maanayata Dutt has an adorable wish for her husband. Maanayata expressed her love as she wrote, “Being with you makes all the knots of life undone… happy birthday my love.”

Well, now that it’s Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, we bring a throwback video of Salman Khan and Dutt from reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’. As we all know, Salman and Dutt are apparently not in talking terms for reasons better known to them.

However, there is no denying that Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s friendship is one example of strong solidarity. They have been known to be friends for a very long time now. Their bonding has been marked as evergreen friendship since their 2002 release ‘Chal Mere Bhai’. Not only Salman Khan, but his entire Khan family has always come in support of Sanjay Dutt and his family. The two have formed a close bond with each other that has stood the test of time.

We bring a nostalgia video of Salman Khan, the host of the show with his besties Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff on Dus Ka Dum. Their deadly and macho style is already making us demanding to see them together back on the same platform. The camaraderie they share is literally amazing

One can see in the video, the trio were candid at their best. They also shared their respective jail experiences. That’s not all, Sanjay, Salman, and Jackie also shared their funny on sets experiences that left audience split into laughter.

Watch Video Here:

