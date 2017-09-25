Tiger Shroff Camouflages His Baaghi 2 Look With A Beanie!

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Baaghi 2’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

As recently reported the actor will be seen shaving his head for the sequel to the 2016 hit ‘Baaghi’. While the news gas got everyone highly excited Tiger Shroff is seen leaving no stone unturned to keep his look under wraps.

Tiger Shroff’s look for ‘Baaghi 2’ was a well kept secret and the news of him shaving his head has been the talk of the town. However, the actor is cleverly seen camouflaging his ‘Baaghi 2’ look with beanies.

The stylish actor has time and again given us fashion goals with his simple, comfortable yet elegant looks. Tiger Shroff has yet again stunned everyone with his fashionable choices.

Tiger Shroff has been spotted donning beanies in his recent outings and he’s looking Uber stylish sporting the style statement.

The actor is seen leaving no stone unturned to look his stylish best as he is making his public appearances with the headwear.

One of the fittest actors in the industry Tiger Shroff is known to keep it simple yet stylish with his comfy wear. As the actor has now begun shooting for his upcoming action flick, he is spotted wearing beanies with tracks, joggers, tees, jeans amongst his other casual attires.