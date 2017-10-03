Tiger Shroff Looking Super Hot In His New Photoshoot

Tiger Shroff who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘ Baaghi 2’ is looking hot as ever in his recent photo shoot.

Tiger has transformed himself for his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor recently revealed his short hair look from the movie and yes we absolutely loved it.

The super talented actor is looking dapper in his photo shoot with Avnish Gowarikar. He is wearing formal attire, a nice white shirt with wing collar and a black coat looking charming and handsome.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Tiger with his cool new haircut is absolutely nailing his new look and we are totally crushing over it… his muscular body, perfect tux, and his haircut everything is on point and we cant drooling over him.

The actor recently wrapped his first schedule for ‘Baaghi 2’ in Pune. We cannot wait to watch his power-packed performance in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming movie ‘Baaghi 2’.