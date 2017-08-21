Tiger Shroff Saves Disha Patani From Almost Wardrobe Malfunction At Lakme Fashion Week 2017

Rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff saves Disha Patani from a major wardrobe malfunction at the recent Lakme Fashion Week 2017

Dancer Disha Patani was all set to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra this year and almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Luckily rumored boyfriend actor and dancer Tiger Shroff was present to save her

Tiger Shroff walked the ramp first with complete style in a black blazer and jeans. Next was Disha’s turn but her short dress was the problem.

Tiger Shroff was quick to notice that Disha might suffer an embarrassing situation if she walked the ramp with mirrored floors, especially in the short dress. She was dressed rather skimpily in a white sequined dress with a plunging neckline.

The dancer was all set to walk the ramp when Tiger warned her about the mirrored floors which would cause a mirror effect. Two other members of the event team also came to warn her about the same thing. Disha then walked the carpet rather than the mirrored ramp.

Tiger Shroff basically saved Disha Patani from suffering an ‘oops’ moment at the Lakme Fashion Week event.

A similar incident had happened with actress Kriti Sanon during promotions of ‘Raabta’. She was wearing a rather short dress and was saved from an ‘oops’ moment because of rumored boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput act. He had stood in front Kriti without making it look weird and distracting the media.

We must say, these ladies are in safe hands with our Bollywood actors being chivalrous and quick witted.

Watch Video : Gorgeous Disha Patani Wows At Lakme Fashion Week 2017