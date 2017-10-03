Tiger Shroff Shares His Happiness On The Victory Of His Football Team

Tiger Shroff, the youngest co-owner and brand ambassador of Krystal Mumbai Warriors is extremely proud of his team as they won the championship yesterday.

The actor known to be a sports enthusiast had recently enthralled the audience with his amazing skills in football. Tiger had expressed his love for the game in an event and his support towards the upliftment of the sport in the country.

Tiger Shroff tweeted to celebrate the victory of his team and expressed his happiness while being proud of his team. He shared, “Played like true champions wish i could’ve been a part of the victory parade. Congrats @WarriorsMumbai for winning the #PremierFutsal. ”

Tiger who also co-owns Bengaluru Tiger in Super Fight league is on a spree of making India a country motivating Fitness.

On the work front, Tiger is busy shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming movie ‘Baaghi 2’ and has wrapped up the 1st schedule of the film.