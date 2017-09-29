Tiger Shroff Spotted Flaunting His All New Hairdo

Tiger Shroff was spotted at the special screening of Judwaa2 last night. The actor has recently wrapped up his 1st schedule for his upcoming movie ‘Baaghi 2’.

Tiger was seen wearing a beanie at recent events lately but yesterday he made a shocking appearance as we witnessed his much talked about hairstyle.

We have never seen Tiger attend any public events with his short hair but last night for the very first time he arrived in his brand new look.

The actor looked absolutely stunning in his ‘Baaghi 2’ avatar. He kept it casual and simple with his style. He looked absolutely dapper in a plain black half-sleeved shirt, which flaunted his well-built biceps and paired it with brown chinos. He wore black Nike sneakers keeping it all casual yet stylish.

Tiger transformed himself completely for Sajid Nadiadwala. ‘Baaghi 2 ‘ will be the third collaboration between the two after ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’ which worked really well at the box office. The actor is very excited to work with his mentor once again.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for ‘Baaghi 2’ alongside Disha Patani under the banner of Nadiadwala and Grandsons