Oops! Tiger Shroff Just Can’t Focus On Training Because Of HER- Watch video

Bollywood hero Tiger Shroff is known for his stunts and action movies. The son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, the young man is climbing the success ladder in the industry. He is now recognized for his amazing dance moves and his passion for martial arts and training.

So it’s no surprise to see the actor training as usual for his movie roles or just to keep in shape. Tiger Shroff is always dancing away to catchy tunes or training in the gym to get better.

The ‘Munna Michael’ actor recently took to his twitter to share another episode from his training but this time with a twist.

The ‘Heropanti’ actor shared a video of himself while training. He is seen losing concentration and then blames it on ‘Bitti’ aka Kriti Sanon’s character from her upcoming film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. He goes on to say that he thinks Bitti and he is the perfect match for her. Tiger Shroff invited fans to share their proposal stories to promote the movie with ‘#BittiKaDulha’

The movie ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ revolves around the marriage of ‘Bitti’ from Bareilly and two men in her life played by actors Ayushman Khurrana and R Rajkumar Rao in the movie.

Tiger Shroff tweeted, ”Just can’t focus on training because of her! Excuse my messiness bad hair day! #BittiKaDulha @kritisanon @BareillyKiBarfi ”

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have worked in ‘Heropanti’ together where they became close friends. The two still catch up and looks like happily support each other’s work as well. Kriti Sanon definitely has a good friend in Tiger Shroff. We wonder how the actress will react to this cute pre –proposal and movie promotion from the actor.

Fans immediately got excited and shared their thoughts on how perfect the couple would look. They began sharing cute edits and scenes from their first movie together ‘Heropanti’ and begged the duo to do another movie together.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in his recent action film ‘Munna Michael’. He is busy preparing for his next film ‘Baaghi 2’ with Ahmed Khan and might even be in ‘SOTY 2’ directed by Punit Malhotra.

While the actress Kriti Sanon is promoting ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ around the city. The actress was also spotted at ‘Umang Festival 2017’ to promote her film with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is due to release on August 18th.