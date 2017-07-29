Tiger Shroff Will Never Do Villainy Roles For This Reason!

Tiger Shroff says that he will never do a negative role and gives a valid reason for the same.

The Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has got some amazing fan following, especially when it comes to the youngsters. His flawless muscular body and his flowy dance moves have gained him a lot of followers and well-wishers.

And Tiger feels that it has led a responsibility on him. The actor has said that he would never do negative roles because he does not want to set a bad example for his followers.

In a report of DNA, the actor has been quoted saying, ”I have to think of the young people who come to watch my films. A lot of them look up to us, expect us to set an example.”

He adds on further saying, ”They follow the clothes we wear, the way we talk and behave. It is very important to be correct in our behaviour towards women, children and elders even on screen.”

Tiger sees himself as a positive person and wants to spread the same positivity. He says, ”I’d rather play positive roles. I am a pretty positive person in real life. I’d want to project that positivity in the roles that I play.”

Earlier, some Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar have refused to do negative roles. When the young actor was told that he is following the footsteps of Hrithik, he says, ”I am so glad to hear that. Hrithik sir has always been my idol. To follow in his footsteps is my greatest desire as an actor.”

Tiger is going to work in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Rambo’. It is interesting to know that the ‘Krissh’ actor was the first choice for the film. After being informed about this, Tiger says, “It is an honour to step into a space created for Hrithik sir.”

