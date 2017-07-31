Tiger Shroff’s Twin Win At The Awards

Tiger Shroff picked up not one but two awards for his films last year at the recently held Big Zee Entertainment awards.

Tiger Shroff, who has raised by the bar for action and dance in the industry was applauded for both at the award function.

He won the award of “Best Action Hero” for Baaghi, which was a superhit at the box office and was hugely appreciated for Tiger’s daredevil action.

The other award that Tiger took back home was of the “Most Entertaining Dancer” for the song Beat Pe Booty from A Flying Jatt.

The song was a huge hit and again, Tiger was applauded for his moves.

The actor took to twitter and shared his happiness,”Blessed to be a part of both films. thank u #sajidnadiadwala sir – @WardaNadiadwala,…

