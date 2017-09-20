After Tiger Zinda Hai, Angad Bedi Will Be Part Of Shaad Ali’s Next

Angad Bedi is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Abu Dhabi. We last saw him in Amazon Prime’s video on demand series Inside Edge with Richa Chadha.

While the actor is in Abu Dhabi, its now reported of him starring yet again with Taapsee Pannu after they were last seen together in 2016’s biggest hit – PINK. There was recent news that Taapsee is going to be seen portraying an international hockey player in this said film opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Joining the star cast now is Angad who will soon fly back from Abu Dhabi and will be also be playing the role of a hockey player in the film. He will join the rest of the cast in training for his hockey playing skills before heading to Punjab early in October. We have also been informed that he may be playing the role of a Sikh in the film which is set to be directed by Shaad Ali. Looks like Angad is all set for one big film after the other. His next, Tiger Zinda Hai will release this Christmas and he will soon after be seen in this film which will release mid next year!

Well, let us all hope for the best as this trio will look amazing on big screen as they all come from different genres of acting.

“An important part of the story revolves around the two brothers, with the older one making Sandeep realize what hockey really means to him. Bikramjeet even trained Sandeep in the early years. Angad will be meeting Bikramjeet to understand his character well, who will also train him while Sandeep will work with Dillit on his game. Angad is also expected to attend script reading sessions. The first schedule will most probably begin in Mumbai The rec-cee for other locations in currently underway,” says a source.