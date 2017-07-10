Tiger Zinda Hai Is Inspired By A Real Incident, Reveals Salman Khan

Much bigger than its first part Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai is said to be based on a true incident.

India’s beloved Bhaijaan, Bollywood’s favourite Khan, Salman Khan’s Tubelight may not have been able to light up well up enough but Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to conquer the jungle.

Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be a visual treat for Bhai’s fans with him in a typical larger-than life avatar, winning over his lady love with just the right amount of action,thrill and love.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of the superhit movie Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012. In a recent interview with a daily Salman reveals that the sequel is one of its own kind, beyond the normal level of Indian films. In his words,”Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action.”

Salman also elaborates about the action scenes of the movie. He said. “The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films.”

Salman leaves the viewers curious by revealing that the movie is inspired by a real incident but not revealing anything beyond that. He is quoted saying “The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!”

Salman concludes by revealing that 30-40% of the shoot is still remaining which will begin soon. “We are going to Morocco for about 15 days and after that, we finish the film with a 40-day Abu Dhabi schedule,”

Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films is all set to be released on Christmas 2017.

