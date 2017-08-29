Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan Shows Off An Intense Look In This New Photo!

Actor Salman Khan has been busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is much awaited by fans. The action movie is said to be next big movie of the year. After his recent movie ‘Tubelight’ failed at the box office, he will be seen in the spy movie with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a sequel to the 2012 hit film ‘Tiger’ with the same stars.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of the main lead Salman Khan will be sporting a look. In the rear-view mirror picture, shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar shows off an intense looking Salman Khan. Ali captioned the picture as, “For#your#eyes#only @tigerzindahai.”

For#your#eyes#only @tigerzindahai A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

The movie is said to have much better songs with composer Julius Packiam. The artist talked to a leading tabloid about the music genre and what to expect from the songs, “The millennials are already old now! Everything changes at such a fast pace. So, the themes for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ have a brand new sound and feel. It’s about grit and has a certain belligerence to it. It’s about strength and skill, all the qualities that an agent possesses. Basically, it’s smart and racy, and has an edge to it.”

It was also recently revealed that almost 10,000 rounds of blank ammunition will be fired for the last scene by the director Ali Abbas Zafar via twitter, “Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai #Armoury …The Madness Begins …”

Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai #Armoury …The Madness Begins … pic.twitter.com/2P2JjyzVbz — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 27, 2017

The actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif in Abu Dhabi. But he was scheduled to return for the annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the city.

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is slated for a December 22nd release this year.

