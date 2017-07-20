Title Revealed: Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez’ Next With Remo D’Souza

The title of Salman Khan’s next movie with Remo D’Souza depicts the plot of the movie which portrays the relationship between a father and his child in one line.

Salman Khan’s next film which is dance based is already grabbing too much attention. Fans are looking forward to seeing Salman Khan in a new avatar. Apart from action films, people have seen him in innocent roles but never as a dancer. So, it will be interesting to see the actor in a never before seen avatar as he also plays a father to a nine-year old girl. On the other hand, speculations about the leading lady were also put to rest when Jacqueline Fernandez was roped in.

Now, the untitled movie has got a title and though it may not be permanent, it is an interesting one. According to a report in DNA, the movie has been titled ‘Dancing Dad’. The film portrays the journey of a father who takes up dancing classes to participates in a competition. He does everything just for his daughter who persuades him to learn dancing. Jacqueline Fernandez would play the role of the teacher who teaches dance to Salman.

Though the title is not permanent if the makers don’t get any other suitable title this will be the confirmed title. “If the team finds a better name, they will use that instead.” The movie is more focused on the relationship between the father and the daughter so the title would be related to it even if it changes.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai in Morroco. He has also started taking dancing lessons in Mumbai with Remo D’Souza’s team to play the role perfectly. The movie will release next year though no release date has been finalised yet.

