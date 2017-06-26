Is This The Title For Salman Khan’s Next With Ali Abbas Zafar?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with Ali Abbas Zafar once again and reportedly, the film has seen locked.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in the news for his recently released film Tubelight, has many interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor has already been shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai and then will begin shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film. However, one of the upcoming projects, which is still in pipeline is a film with brother-in-law, producer Atul Agnihotri. Now according to reports, the film has been locked and has been titled as ‘Bharat’

The film, which is at an initial stage, will bring together the actor-director Jodi of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar once again. If reports are anything to go by, then this film will mark their third collaboration after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Well, not much about the film has been revealed yet. However, being a Salman Khan film, a lot of tongues wagging already. Nevertheless, the details about the film are expected to unfold soon.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film has done a business of almost Rs 40 crore net approx in two days at the Box Office. Reportedly, the response has not been received as expected from international fans as well.