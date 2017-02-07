Title Track Of Badrinath Ki Dulhania Is Desi Spunk And Swag For This Holi

The excitement started building for Badrinath Ki Dulhania as soon as it was announced as the second installment of the film franchise by Dharma Production with the same lead pair Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. If you thought the trailer was the peak of excitement, you have yet to watch the freshly released first song of the film which is the title track called, ‘Badri ki Dulhania’.

Karan Johar had taken to his Twitter account to reveal that the first song from the film which is the title track called ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ will be out on Monday. He tweeted, “Our first song….the TITLE song will be out on Monday!!!!! #BadrinathKiDulhania @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan @TSeries”



True to the time it’s making its release, the first and title song is the Holi song.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track, which is composed by Tanishq Bagchi, sees Alia and Varun in a desi avatar grooving to this colourful number. There is desi swag and beat including that of dhols, banjo and harmonium. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and vocals are given by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka.

This feet-tapping number has been shot on a set made exclusively for the song. The song’s beats and tune in a portion bleakly reminds you of the yesteryear song ‘Chalat Musafir Moh Liya’.

It won’t be a surprise if you hear this song blasting on full volume this Holi season.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is set to release three days ahead of Holi on March 10.