Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Inching Towards 100 Crore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, had another strong day at the Box Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, which released on August 11, is unstoppable at the Box Office. The film that is based on the issue of open defecation in rural India and across the country, has successfully managed to impress the audience. Akshay Kumar has delivered another powerful performance after Rustom, Airlift and Jolly LLB 2.

The collections of the film have gone stronger with each passing day. After amazing five days at the Box Office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 6.50 crore (65 Million) net approx. on day 6. The film has witnessed its first fall in the business but still, the collections are far better. After a huge business on Monday and Tuesday, the business of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has dropped by 45%. The total business of the film now stands at Rs 88 crore (880 Millon) net approx.

With Thursday being a partial holiday of Parsi New Year, the collections are expected to be better in some parts of the country. The first-week figure is expected to end up around Rs 95 crore approx.

Day wise collection breakdown of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.50 crore (115 million) net approx.

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 17 crore (170 million) net approx.

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 21.25 crore (212.5 million) net approx.

Day 4, Monday: Rs 12 crore (120 million) net approx.

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 19.50 crore (195 million) net approx.

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crore (65 million) net approx.

Total: Rs 88 crore (880 million) net approx.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

