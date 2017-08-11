Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Celeb Review: Bollywood Reacts To Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Film

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has managed to impress Bollywood celebrity. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, finally releases today at the Box Office. The film has been a talk of the town since last one week as many Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar were also a part of the promotions.

Well, the film has hit the screens today, but a section of Bollywood celebs attended a preview show of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha a day prior the release. The Akshay Kumar starrer is receiving positive reviews not only from celebrities but even audience is liking the film. The film that stars veteran actor Anupam Kher as well, has hit the right chord and is sending out a powerful message across the country through a strong storyline.

Check out what celebrities have to say about Akshay Kumar starrer:

Saw #ToiletEkPremKatha and loved it! Very proud of Mr K-It’s a highly entertaining and equally important movie! #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/X8PW3BUuHf — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 10, 2017

Wishing you a Blockbuster at the Box Office Sundi @akshaykumar & @psbhumi you are a treat to watch. #ToiletEkPremKatha out today. pic.twitter.com/Dve82CXTsq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 10, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is not just a film it’s a trigger to a revolution which is the need of the hour. Congrats @akshaykumar paaji & @psbhumi 👏 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 11, 2017

Watched the endearing @ToiletTheFilm & could not stop laughing @akshaykumar , you always win us over with your performances #MustWatch — Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) August 11, 2017

.@akshaykumar Akki, your growth as an actor & your choice of films is just outstanding! You truly inspire! The very best for @ToiletTheFilm pic.twitter.com/0MuJXMVpD6 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 10, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is going to end up an impt film of our times

An entertainer n harbinger of social change

And @akshaykumar is in a zone!👍🏽 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) August 11, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha looks superb

Always been a fan @akshaykumar Sir

N this is going to be another Blockbuster

All d best @psbhumi ❤️@kriarj — Kartik Aaryan (@theaaryankartik) August 10, 2017

All the best @akshaykumar ,this is a winner and the message in this film is an immediate need of our country 👍#ToiletEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/ahI0NymIkg — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) August 10, 2017

Supa Romantic And Entertaining @akshaykumar #ToiletEkPremKatha not a film it’s an Experience…… must watch 😍😍😍 — Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) August 10, 2017

@ToiletTheFilm is Hilariously Entertaining & overwhelming. It is also a MOVEMENT, not just a movie. A Must Watch film for every Indian.:) pic.twitter.com/cCB2gPwPUd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 9, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha a v imp film of its time. @akshaykumar owns this film & leads a stellar cast from the front. Kudos @kriarj 👍👍 @viacom18 — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) August 11, 2017

Just Watched #ToiletEkPremKatha,as expected, this movie is need of the time. An @akshaykumar Entertainer, underlining imp. of #SwachhBharat. — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 11, 2017

Here’s wishing all the best to our friends @akshaykumar, @kriarj, @anupampkher,4the release of Toilet-ek prem katha. From Aishwarya and me. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 11, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

