Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Celeb Review: Bollywood Reacts To Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Film

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Celeb Review: Bollywood Reacts To Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Film

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has managed to impress Bollywood celebrity. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, finally releases today at the Box Office. The film has been a talk of the town since last one week as many Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar were also a part of the promotions.

Well, the film has hit the screens today, but a section of Bollywood celebs attended a preview show of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha a day prior the release. The Akshay Kumar starrer is receiving positive reviews not only from celebrities but even audience is liking the film. The film that stars veteran actor Anupam Kher as well, has hit the right chord and is sending out a powerful message across the country through a strong storyline.

Check out what celebrities have to say about Akshay Kumar starrer:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher Speak Up At Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Event

akshay kumarBhumi Pednekarbollywoodtoilet movietoilet reviewToilet-Ek Prem Katha