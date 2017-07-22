Toilet Ek Prem Katha Gets LEAKED, Akshay Kumar REACTS!

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha leaked, thankfully, it landed in safe hands of Remo D’Souza.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha becomes a victim of online piracy. Yes, you read that right! The film got leaked online but thankfully, it reached in the hands of a right person who turned out to be a savior. The pen drive was first in possession of choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza’s gym trainer. Later, it reached in the hands of Remo D’Souza.

Just when Remo D’Souza checked the pen drive, he realized that it has the second part of the film. Talking to SpotboyE, Remo D’Souza revealed, ”My building’s gym trainer, Vithal, came up to me and said that he had a pen drive which has the first half of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I thought he was joking, but he insisted that I believe him. I immediately told him to bring it to me.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Remo added: ”I opened up the pen drive and almost fell off from my chair. It was not the first half, but the entire second half. This implied that if this pen drive had started doing the rounds, it would have created havoc. I am a filmmaker and I know how the world comes crashing down if anybody’s film from my fraternity is exposed before it hits theatres.”

Later, Akshay took to Twitter to urge his fans to fight against piracy.

“The fight against piracy is critical and it’s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch on the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support,” he wrote.

Just wanted to share this with you all… pic.twitter.com/jxQu9GlEMv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 21, 2017

Meanwhile, it is being said that Neeraj Pandey’s business partner Shital Bhatia’s assistant Akanksha was the one who forgot the pen drive somewhere, and later it reached Vithal (gym trainer). That’s how Vithal got his hands on the pen drive.

The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Watch Video : Sana Khaan Speaks Up On Toilet Ek Prem Katha And Much More