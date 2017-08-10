Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Star Akshay Kumar Played This Prank On Bhumi Pednekar And She Fell For It!

Bhumi Pednekar tried to introduce Akshay Kumar to one of the most popular TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S.!

The Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are pairing up on-screen for the first time. They are going to be seen sharing screen space together in the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

The star cast is currently on a promotional spree for the film and has been doing rounds of interviews for the same. In one such exclusive interview with businessofcinema.com, the actor shared a very interesting incident where Bhumi tried to introduce him to one of the most popular TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S.!

In the conversation, both the actors shared a high five on the word ‘FRIENDS’. And when asked upon the inside story on the same, Khiladi Kumar revealed that he had fooled Bhumi saying that he did not know about the show.

The actor teasing the actress said, “She told me about the TV serial F.R.I.E.N.D.S. also.”

To which Bhumi replied by saying, “I introduced him to friends because…” Akshay cut her off midway saying, “Because she thought that I had never seen it.”

And Bhumi’s reaction was how any of us would have reacted. She said, “No, you said that and I was also shocked. I was like ‘What?’”

All of us know how popular the American television sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is. And Akshay not knowing about it is something which can’t be digested. But her co-star definitely fell for his prank.

‘Toilet: EK Prem Katha’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. The film sees Bhumi playing the role of a woman who decides to leave her husband’s house immediately after her marriage. The reason being that the house does not have a toilet. The story continues with how Akshay, the husband, struggles to build a toilet in order to bring back his wife.

