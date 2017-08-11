Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Tweet Review: Did Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Impress The Audience?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, has released today at the Box Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, finally hits the screens today. The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, deals with the problem of open defecation in rural areas of the country. Besides giving it a commercial touch, the makers of the film have put up elements of love story, humour, and drama.

Well, Akshay Kumar’s films have a huge impact on the audience, which eventually reflects the Box Office business. And, Toiler: Ek Prem Katha is surely going to be the first choice of moviegoers this weekend over last releases Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal and Anil Kapoor’s Mubarakan.

If the film delivers powerful content, it is expected to dominate the box office. Also, the actual word-of-mouth will only boost Toilet: Ek Prem Katha business over the weekend.

Well, now that the film has released today, let’s take a look at what audience has to say about Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. Has the film managed to live up to audience expectations? Could Akshay Kumar deliver another powerful performance? Check out how Twitterati have reacted:

#ToiletEkPremKatha makes you laugh but hits your conscience hard! super @akshaykumar at his duper best — Mukul Yudhveer Singh (@mukulthecynic) August 11, 2017

@akshaykumar love the film #ToiletEkPremKatha Very innovatively through ur film u try to give a #strong message to all the people of #India — Rohit Rai (@Rohitraircb) August 11, 2017

Anupam Kher lights up the screen as always #ToiletEkPremKatha — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) August 11, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha ..a Strong but subtle message giving film.. good luck @akshaykumar n team.. U have touched an imp social issue as always — Jagdish C Mange (@ijagdishCM) August 11, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is not just a film it’s a trigger to a revolution which is the need of the hour. Congrats @akshaykumar paaji & @psbhumi 👏 — Deepak Singh (@thakurd41113753) August 11, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

