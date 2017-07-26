Tollywood Drug Racket Case: Kajal Aggarwal Reacts After Her Manager Gets Arrested

Kajal Aggarwal’s manager has been arrested in the Tollywood drug racket case!

The actress Kajal Aggarwal’s manager Puttkar Ronson Joseph has been arrested in the Tollywood drug racket case. The man was arrested by a special investigating team from his Manikonda residence.

A few days back, the Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh had been interrogated by the SIT for almost 10 hours. The director was first among all the celebs involved to be questioned in the case. The drug racket Calvin Mascarenhas allegedly involves other celebs like Ravi Teja, Charmme, Mumaith Khan, Navdeep, Tarun, Subbaraju and Nandu, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu and art director Chinna.

It was a complete shock for Kajal when her manager got arrested in the same case. She has said that she does not support such kind of behaviour. Tweeting an image of her statement, the actress writes, “I am absolutely shocked and appalled about his whole incident with Ronnie. I’m in zero support of this and any behaviour that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society. Having said that, just because I care for people who run errands for me does not imply that I can control their personal lives/choices.”

Clearing herself from the case, she further writes, “My parents have always managed my career with everyone else in the industry. I share an extremely professional/cordial relationship. I’m unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regard to me are completed.”

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Bollywood in the film ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’ alongside Randeep Hooda. She is currently working on Tollywood projects like ‘Vivegam’ and ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’.