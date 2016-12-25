Tragic Death On Padmavati Sets, Deepika Padukone Reacts!

It is so unfortunate when serious accidents take place during shoots. A tragic incident took place on the sets of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati.

A 34 year old painter, Mukesh Dakia, was working on the making of a set in Film City, fell from a height of five feet and suffered some severe head injuries. Though the victim was immediately rushed to the Kokilaben hospital, yet was declared dead on arrival.

According to the report, DCP Kiran Kumar Chavan said, “We have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the matter – how he fell from that height. If any safety negligence is found, we will deal with it strictly.”

Meanwhile, Shobha Sant, CEO, Bhansali Productions is reported to have said, “What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforseen. We are making every effort to help the authorities. Our support and prayers are with deceased’s family in this time of grief.”

Deepika Padukone who plays the leading lady in Padmavati also took to twitter and offered her condolences to the family.

shocked and saddened by the news…may his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family…🙏 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 25, 2016

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set with his dream project Padmavati starring the Mastani Deepika Padukone as the protagonist and Shahid Kapoor as the husband. Surprisingly, the Bajirao Ranveer Singh will be seen as the antagonist portraying an arrogant persona in his character.

Deepika and Shahid are playing an intensely in love wife and husband in Padmavati. In fact, the two will be seen romancing each other. Bhansali is also expected to feature a romantic number for them with lots of poetry.

Sadly, for all the Deepika-Ranveer fans, the Befikre star gets to sing no songs in the film. He is indeed playing an arrogant warrior that is exactly opposite of Shahid’s charming and gentle poetic character in the film.

This is going to be a challenging phase for Ranveer Singh as he is expected to play a character that completely isolates him from his real self.