TRAILER OUT: Lipstick Under My Burkha Will Make You Laugh, But In Its Own Style

The trailer of the highly controversial film Lipstick Under My Burkha is out!

The highly controversial film ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ has finally been allowed to release in the theatres in India. The film fell into a huge controversy mainly because of its female-oriented content and the different style of presenting it.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In fact, the film was not passed by the Indian Censor Board giving the reason, “The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contentious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused under guidelines 1(a), 2(vii), 2(ix), 2(x), 2(xi), 2(xii) and 3(i).”

But now after so many debates and discussions over the film, it has finally been allowed to be viewed by the Indian audience.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL TRAILER

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is set in a small town in India and shows the lives of four women who are looking for freedom. The cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur.

Yes, the film is high on se*ual content, but the way it has been presented to narrate the whole idea of the film is remarkable. The witty scenes are sure to make you laugh, but will also make you think about the freedom of women in Indian society.

Produced by Prakash Jha, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ is all set to hit the theatres on July 21, this year.