TRAILER OUT: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos’ Musical Dialogues Will Pique Your Interest

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are conversing with musical dialogues in the trailer of Jagga Jasoos!

Bollywood’s ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are going to be seen sharing screen spaces together in the upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos.’ The film is a musical adventure romantic comedy, whose teaser has been loved by the audience.

And now the trailer of the film is finally out. The 2 minutes and 56 seconds long trailer has everything that we expected from it, after seeing the fascinating teaser of the film.

The film is full of some amazing VFXs and the musical theme of the film adds to the excitement of this slightly different genre.

But the most interesting thing that we noticed in the trailer was the unique way of conversing. It looked very cute how Ranbir Kapoor is using musical dialogues to talk to Katrina Kaif.

Also, the almost 3 minute long trailer reveals that the storyline has a twist where Jagga (Ranbir) guesses that his father is alive, whom he had earlier thought to be dead.

The film has been directed by Anurag Basu. Starring the ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the film is all set tot hit the theatres on July 14, this year.