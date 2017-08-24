This Is How Ram Rahim Singh’s Rape Case Verdict Is Creating Chaos In Punjab & Haryana

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will appear in court for the rape trial on Friday and the safety measures are getting stricter by the day.

The ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be appearing in court for the verdict on Friday in a rape case. He will be coming in person and has assured fans to remain calm and not worry about him.

The security officials in the state are, however, unclear about the godman’s arrival. According to Indian Express, the Dera head’s arrival is a top secret. Only some officers know the actual time of his arrival.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

ANI reported that 22 trains have been cancelled as an added measure for the court verdict against the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rape case trial.

22 trains cancelled in #Haryana ahead of court verdict tomorrow in a case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in both Haryana and Punjab on Thursday. Taking precautionary measures to discourage more followers from reaching Panchkula, Haryana Roadways has stopped plying buses bound for Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Both Punjab and Haryana, in which a large number of Dera followers reside, are bracing to tackle large scale violence if the verdict goes against the Dera chief. Ram Rahim followers are called ‘Premis’ have already gathered ahead of the event to support their leader.

The Punjab police have increased their measures because Dera followers were seeing stocking up on drums filled with petrol and diesel, sharp-edged weapons and stones at Naam Charcha Ghars in Faridkot.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Security stepped up in Ludhiana #Punjab pic.twitter.com/cOgolXLE1p — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2017

Ram Rahim shot to fame when he wrote and starred in two films, ‘Messenger of God’(MSG) and its sequel.

Watch Video: Prem Chopra Jokes About His Interesting Career Choices At Patel Ki Punjabi Shaddi