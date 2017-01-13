I Travel In The Trunk Of My Car Reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the country but the actor still finds being in the public eye overwhelming. The constant scrutiny of the paparazzi does affect them sometimes.

King Khan recently spoke about some unique and unheard methods that he adopts to avoid getting mobbed by his fans. The actor in a recent interview with BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid revealed something very interesting. He said, “One has to give up a few things like if my family wants to have a good dinner somewhere, I don’t accompany them to the dinner because it won’t be so nice. People will come and we are a courteous set of family, so we will do the pictures. On my own, I can wear a hoodie and hide in the car which I do very often. I even travel in the trunk of my car sometimes. I’m compact size, I fit in easily.”

Now we know where the actor will be hiding in his car.